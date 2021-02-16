https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-townhall-milwaukee/2021/02/16/id/1010304

President Joe Biden said Tuesday night he was “tired of talking about” former President Donald Trump.

During a town hall meeting in Milwaukee, Biden was asked about Trump being acquitted Saturday in the Senate impeachment trial.

“For four years, all that’s been in the news is Trump,” Biden said, per The Hill. “The next four years, I want to make sure all the news is the American people. I’m tired of talking about Trump.”

Since his inauguration Jan. 20, Biden had avoided referring to Trump by name. He even called him “the former guy” at one point.

Although Biden and top aides often had referred to the previous administration in general terms, the president had used Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic periodically to defend his own administration’s problems in administering vaccines.

During the CNN town hall, Biden said he inherited “a circumstance” in which there weren’t enough individuals to actually administer vaccines, and that there had been “little federal guidance” on how to inoculate Americans.

Biden inaccurately said, “we didn’t have” a vaccine when he came into office.

