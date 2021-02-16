https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-wisconsin-tonight-highly-scripted-cnn-town-hall-will-anyone-ask-impossible-spike-ballots-election-night-stle-wisconsin-trump/

We will never forget.

Joe Biden is in Milwaukee, Wisconsin tonight for a highly scripted CNN town hall event.

Joe had a little trouble hobbling over to Air Force One for his ride to Milwaukee.

Joe Biden will be discuss his $1.9 trillion COVID package and Democrat state bailout package during the town hall – as long as he can stay awake.

It will be interesting to see if anyone asks him about his impossible “victory” in Wisconsin.

Like several battleground states Joe Biden was down and out on election night but then a mysterious drop in ballots allowed him to steal victory from President Trump.

The Gateway Pundit reported on numerous abnormalities and inconsistencies in the Wisconsin election results.

In Wisconsin on the night of the election, President Trump was winning early into the morning. However, when Americans woke up on Wednesday Joe Biden had somehow taken the lead in Wisconsin after a vote dump of 100,000 votes appeared overnight.

Like several swing states this spike in ballots was NEVER explained nor can it be explained.

Joe Biden is sitting in the White House today because Democrats got away with this steal in Wisconsin.

