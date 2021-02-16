http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7VOaXTiiS8Q/

CNN and NBC each paid left-wing filmmaker John Sullivan $35,000 for his footage of violence during the Capitol riot, according to court documents filed by his attorneys.

The radical agitator got paid.🔻https://t.co/QthYSK2izC — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 17, 2021

Politico reported Tuesday that a federal magistrate judge allowed Sullivan to keep his Twitter and Facebook accounts, “but ordered him to end his involvement with a business he founded that the Justice Department says promotes and glorifies violent protests.”

Moreover, Politico noted:

The defendant, John Sullivan of Utah, has maintained that he attends raucous demonstrations as a journalist, sharing videos through his Insurgence USA website and social media platforms. Sullivan’s defense attorney even filed invoices with the court showing that CNN and NBC each paid Sullivan’s firm $35,000 last month for rights to video he filmed of chaotic scenes outside and inside the Capitol, including the deadly shooting of protester Ashli Babbitt by a U.S. Capitol Police officer. However, prosecutors contend that Sullivan is not a mere bystander or chronicler of protests. Instead, they say, he actively encourages violence, telling viewers how to make Molotov cocktails and evade identification by police. He was arrested last month on charges stemming from the Jan. 6 riot, including interfering with police during a civil disorder. Sullivan was later hit with an additional charge: obstruction of Congress.

As Breitbart News noted in January, Sullivan founded Insurgence USA during the George Floyd riots last year.

Sullivan claimed to be a journalist merely documenting events, but he allegedly had no journalistic credentials, and evidence presented by federal prosecutors allegedly shows him joining in the violence and destruction.

Twitter has already apparently banned Sullivan’s account, though it waited two weeks to do so.

