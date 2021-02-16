https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dumpster-fire-joe-biden-ever-believe-five-years-ago-every-second-third-ad-five-turn-biracial-couples-video/
Joe Biden’s town hall is going just as expected.
The CNN presidential town hall is a total dumpster fire with Biden gaffes, lies and overall awkwardness.
After lying about Covid vaccines, Joe Biden dropped this gem.
“Did you ever five years ago think every second or third ad out of five or six should turn out to be biracial couples?” Biden said. “No, no I’m not, I’m not be facetious..”
Imagine if Trump said this…
WATCH:
BIDEN: “Did you ever five years ago think every second or third ad out of five or six should turn out to be biracial couples?” pic.twitter.com/1jVYuSqQuI
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021