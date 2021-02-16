https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gretas-silly-mistake-could-lead-to-life-in-prison-for-activist/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kristi Noem schools the press…
January 30, 2021
Parler CEO John Matze has been fired…
February 3, 2021
Lying liars and Covid death totals…
January 26, 2021
55% of republicans won’t watch Biden inauguration…
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy