This was awkward.

Whose idea was it to allow dementia Joe to speak off the cuff at a CNN town hall?

The CNN presidential town hall is a total dumpster fire with Biden gaffes, lies, racism and overall awkwardness.

CNN host Anderson Cooper threw Joe Biden a softball question and asked him what it’s like to live in the White House.

“You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?” Anderson Cooper said.

Biden replied, “I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’”

WATCH:

COOPER: “You’ve already spent a great deal of time at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. Except now you’re living there and you’re president. It’s been four weeks. What’s it like? How is it different?” BIDEN: “I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’” pic.twitter.com/vdAjxUnWOT — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 17, 2021

