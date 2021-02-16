https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-lies-anderson-cooper-cnn-town-hall-didnt-covid-vaccine-came-office-video/

Joe Biden traveled to Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tuesday evening to participate in a CNN presidential town hall.

Biden stole Wisconsin with a big vote dump in the middle of the night after Election Day so no doubt CNN will use Democrat plants tonight during their event.

Joe Biden started the night with a huge whopper of a lie.

Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no Covid vaccine when he got into office.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Statement BLASTING Mitch McConnell as “Dour, Sullen and Unsmiling Political Hack”

Thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a Covid vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed by October/November.

The Biden Admin inherited Trump’s vaccination program already meeting their target of 100 million shots in 100 days.

“When you and I talked last, we talked about – it’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but a vaccinator – how do you get the vaccine into someone’s arm?” Biden said.

Perhaps dementia Joe forgot that he actually received the Covid vaccine in December before he was sworn into office.

WATCH:

Just Joe Biden saying that “we didn’t have [the vaccine] when we came into office.” pic.twitter.com/lzjRkhWQUD — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) February 17, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

