https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-tells-cnn-like-kids-better-people-video/

Joe Biden made another one of his bizarre gaffes during his presidential town hall on CNN.

This time, Biden told Anderson Cooper that “everybody knows I like kids better than people.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Statement BLASTING Mitch McConnell as “Dour, Sullen and Unsmiling Political Hack”

This gaffe is especially bad considering how Biden has been roundly criticized for his inappropriate behavior around women and children.

The town hall also began on a massive lie.

Biden told Anderson Cooper that there was no COVID vaccine when he got into office, but in reality, thanks to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” a COVID vaccine was approved and ready to be distributed in the fall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

