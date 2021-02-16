https://bigleaguepolitics.com/leaked-video-shows-mark-zuckerberg-sharing-antivax-views-that-would-get-him-banned-on-facebook/

Project Veritas has released a video showing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sharing views on COVID-19 vaccines that would get him tossed off of his own platform.

The leaked video comes from a Facebook internal meeting from last summer where Zuckerberg expressed his concerns about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines that are being rushed to the masses in the fog of mass hysteria.

“I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA,” Zuckerburg stated in a comment that would get an individual labeled as a conspiracy theorist these days.

Trending: Parler’s New Hosting Provider Bans All ‘Hateful Material’, Setting the Stage for Massive Censorship

Journalist James O’Keefe noted that Zuckerberg lied to the public when addressing the concern publicly during an interview with Big Pharma’s federal doom prophet Anthony Fauci in November.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“And, just to clear up one point, my understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA,” Zuckerberg said to Fauci.

“DNA is inherent in your own nucleus cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared,” Fauci responded.

The latest exposé from Project Veritas can be viewed here.

Big League Politics has reported on the many health risks pertaining to Big Pharma’s dangerous COVID-19 vaccines:

A group of doctors is urging the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make the public aware of the painful side effects that will come with the experimental COVID-19 vaccines that have been rushed through the testing process. Dr. Sandra Fryhofer of the American Medical Association (AMA) is worried that lying to the public will cause them not to pursue the full COVID-19 vaccine treatment, which is expected to take at least two doses. “We really need to make patients aware that this is not going to be a walk in the park,” Fryhofer said during a virtual meeting with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), a group of outside medical experts tasked with advising the CDC. “They are going to know they had a vaccine. They are probably not going to feel wonderful. But they’ve got to come back for that second dose.” Dr. Nancy Messonnier, who works as director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, says their agency is working on providing a guidance of sorts for health care officials about the side-effects of the COVID-19 vaccines. “How does that impact planning on a hospital level in terms of which staff gets vaccinated which day?” Messonnier said.

Zuckerberg’s candid comments show how globalists deliberately lie to the American public to advance their interests even if it means putting them in danger. They are not looking out for the best interest of the common man.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

