Former President Donald Trump’s popularity is still soaring high among Republicans, according to a poll released Tuesday.

Trump was +75 in the YouGov/Economist poll taken February 6-9, which found his favorability rating was 87 percent among GOP members, while just 12 percent viewed the 45th president unfavorably.

Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, also remained popular. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans like Pence, while 16 percent had an unfavorable view of him. That gave Pence a +62 rating.

The Republican Party is also viewed favorably, albeit less so. Eighty percent of respondents look favorably upon the party, while 18 percent do not, giving it, too, a +62.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, arguably the most powerful Republican today, was viewed very unfavorably by GOP members.

The poll found just 36 percent of respondents said they viewed McConnell favorably, while 51 percent said they did not, giving him a -15 rating.

In questions asked of 1,500 U.S. adult citizens, 64 percent of respondents said they believe Joe Biden “legitimately won the election,” while 36 percent said he did not win legitimately. Respondents in the Midwest and South regions were the most skeptical of Biden’s victory. Forty percent in both regions said Biden did not win legitimately.

The survey found 53 percent of respondents said Trump should not be allowed to president again, while 37 percent said he should be allowed. When asked, “Who was the worst president in U.S. history,” 46 percent answered Trump. A plurality — 18 percent — said Barack Obama was the best president. He bested Abraham Lincoln by one point. Meanwhile, 24 percent said Obama was “the worst president in U.S. history.”

Among all respondents, Trump had a favorable rating of 39 percent and unfavorable rating of 57 percent. That was better than that of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who is seen favorably by 37 percent of all respondents. Fellow Squad member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) was viewed favorably by just 28 percent of U.S. adults.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) matched Trump at 39 percent favorability. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was viewed favorably by just 34 percent. McConnell was viewed the least favorable of all: only 19 percent approve of him.

The U.S. Congress had an approval rating of 22 percent in the YouGov/Economist poll. Forty-nine percent said they disapprove of the way the Congress “is handling its job.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News.

