https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/brian-sicknick-matt-gaetz-evidence-video/2021/02/16/id/1010303

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., is calling for video evidence of the attack that left Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick dead after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I want to know precisely what happened to cause the death of Officer Brian Sicknick,” Gaetz told Fox News’ “Hannity.” “I mean, the Capitol complex has more surveillance than a casino, and you’re telling me we don’t have any video evidence of what exactly happened to cause that murder? I want to know.”

Sicknick is one of five people who died as a direct result of the riot, along with five civilians. According to a Capitol Police news release Jan. 7, Sicknick was injured “while physically engaging with protesters.”

He was able to return to his division office and was transported to a hospital. He died of his injuries the next day, according to the release.

But, as Newsweek reported Tuesday, it is still unknown publicly how Sicknick died or who is responsible for his death. The New York Times initially reported he might have died from blunt-force trauma to the head, but the Times later updated its reporting to say details of the officer’s death were still in question.

The only public evidence has been photos and videos posted on social media by those in attendance. The FBI has sought the public’s help in identifying people based on those photos.

