Antifa-Black Lives Matter leader John Sullivan

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan was arrested in Utah after the US Capitol riots.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

On Tuesday Politico reporter Kyle Cheney reported that John Sullivan was paid $35,000 from both CNN and NBC for his footage inside the US Capitol on January 6th.

That is quite a haul!

Cheney posted the receipts on Twitter on Tuesday.

These are the invoices filed with the court today. pic.twitter.com/JdOZ9pXaIa — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) February 17, 2021

Tayler Hansen, a Gateway Pundit contributor, was also at the US Capitol protests. Taylor is an actual videographer and reporter, unlike John Sullivan who is a Black Lives Matter-Antifa organizer.

Tayler told us, “This raises serious red flags.” Tayler told us that the average beat reporter and videographer makes $300 to $1,000 for coverage from an event like the US Capitol riots. — Sullivan made $35,000 for his coverage.

Tayler Hansen added this,

“With over 6 months of experience as an independent Journalist I have captured some of the most viewed and circulated media content on the internet. I have NEVER made over $1,000 on an individual video. The highest I have ever seen a news source pay for breaking news footage is $3,000. John Sullivan being paid $35,000 by CNN and NBC for ONE EVENT is criminal. An average paid journalist out of Utah makes $3,021 a month, NOT $75,000 IN A MATTER OF DAYS. Let’s not forget that John has always been an ANTIFA and BLM organizer and activist. He has never before reported in a journalistic capacity. Even while “reporting” he is seen breaking a window, telling people he has a knife to get to the front of a crowded hallway, and is heard saying, “LETS BURN THIS SHIT DOWN!” John Sullivan is not and has never been a journalist. He is an avowed BLM organizer and activist, his group InsurgenceUSA has a history of violence. There is something efarious going on here, and I intend to find out what it is.

