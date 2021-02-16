https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/watch-facebook-ceo-mark-zuckerberg-takes-anti-vax-stance-violates-platform-policy/

Project Veritas has released a new shocking new video of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg violating his own policy of banning anti-vax wrong think.

In a video from July 2020, provided to Project Veritas by a Facebook insider, Zuckerberg expresses concern about the new COVID-19 vaccines and the effect they may have on an individual’s DNA and RNA.

“But I do just want to make sure that I share some caution on this [vaccine] because we just don’t know the long-term side effects of basically modifying people’s DNA and RNA…basically the ability to produce those antibodies and whether that causes other mutations or other risks downstream. So, there’s work on both paths of vaccine development,” Zuckerberg said.

However, what Zuckerberg was saying internally was not even close to the same as what he was saying publicly.

In November, just months after he expressed concern privately, Zuckerberg hosted a public live stream with Dr. Anthony Fauci and contradicted himself.

“Just to clear up one point, my understanding is that these vaccines do not modify your DNA or RNA. So that’s just an important point to clarify, if I’m getting anything wrong here of course correct me, but just to make that clear…” Zuckerberg asked during the stream.

Fauci responded that “no, first of all DNA is inherent in your own nuclear cell. Sticking in anything foreign will ultimately get cleared.”

“Good, well, I’m glad we cleared that up,” Zuckerberg said uncritically.

Last week, the platform announced that they are “expanding [their] efforts to remove false claims on Facebook and Instagram about COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccines and vaccines in general during the pandemic.” Project Veritas notes that in this new policy, Facebook specifically stated that any claims that the vaccine changes an individual’s DNA would be removed.

“Facebook claims the platform allows users to ‘discuss, debate and share their personal experiences, opinions and views’ as it pertains to the pandemic but will remove vaccine concerns that had once been expressed by their own CEO,” PV added.

