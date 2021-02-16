https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/joe-biden-excuses-uyghur-genocide-just-chinese-cultural-norm-spreading-ccp-propaganda/

Joe Biden spread direct Chinese Communist Party talking points when asked about Xi Jinping’s genocide of the Uyghurs during the CNN townhall on Tuesday evening.



One million Muslims (the majority of them Uyghurs) have been held in secretive detention camps without any legal process since 2014. It has been described as a genocide, the likes of which have not been seen since WWII.

Biden has long been criticized for his family’s financial relationship with China.

BREAKING: Joe Biden spreads direct CCP talking points when asked about Xi Jinping’s genocide of the Uyghurs pic.twitter.com/WQrpcVpJQg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

Joe Biden just said the Uyghur genocide is just a Chinese cultural norm and reminded Americans that China has been victimized by the West in the past These are direct CCP propaganda lines — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

“The central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightening control in China, and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him, no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States, and so the idea that I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uyghurs in western mountains of China, and Taiwan, trying to end the One China Policy by making it forceful, I say – and by the he says – he gets it,” Biden said.

“Culturally there are different norms in each country and their leaders are expected to follow,” he added.

