President Joe Biden told a young girl during a CNN town hall on Tuesday night that she didn’t need to worry about the coronavirus because kids do not get it “very often” and that kids were the “safest group of people in the world.” Biden made the remarks as backlash has started to build against his administration over the fact that millions of students are not physically back in school engaging in in-person learning.

“As we’ve been talking about the coronavirus is very real and very scary and it’s especially scary for children who may or may not understand,” Jessica Salas told Biden. “My children, Layla, 8…, and my son Mateo, 7…, often ask if they will catch COVID and if they do, will they die? They are watching as others get the vaccine and they would like to know when will kids be able to get the vaccine?”

“First of all, kids don’t get the vaccin–, get COVID very often, it’s unusual for that to happen,” Biden told the young girl. “They don’t, they, the evidence so far is children aren’t the people most likely to get COVID, number one. Number two, we haven’t even done tests yet on children as to whether or not the certain vaccines would work or not work or what is needed. So that’s, so you, you’re the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you’re not likely to be able to be exposed to something and spread it to mommy or daddy. And it’s not likely mommy and daddy are able to spread it to you either. So I wouldn’t worry about it baby, I promise you. But I know is kind of worrisome.”

Biden later said that the girl not being able to be in school was “kind of a scary thing too” because she doesn’t get to see her friends.

“And so what a lot of kids and I mean and big people too, older people, they just, their whole lives have sort of changed like when it used to be let’s go outside and play with your friends and get in the school bus and go to school and everything was normal,” Biden continued. “And now when things change, people get really worried and scared. But don’t be scared, Honey, don’t be scared, you’re going to be fine. And we’re going to make sure mommy’s fine too.”

WATCH:

President Biden reassures second-grader about Covid during CNN town hall: “Don’t be scared, you’re going to be fine, and we’re going to make sure mommy’s fine, too” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/J7VHUVX8RU pic.twitter.com/kg5uQWmlUL — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 17, 2021

