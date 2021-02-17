https://mediarightnews.com/georgia-senate-sub-committee-approves-four-different-bills-to-minimize-absentee-ballot-voting-and-combat-voter-fraud/

A Georgia Senate Sub-Committee voted 3-2 along party lines to pass four different bills that focused on potential voter fraud in the State of Georgia and tightening the restrictions of absentee ballot voting in the state. Below you can see the tweet from earlier today.

Senate subcommittee votes 3-2 to end at-will absentee voting in Georgia, making it only available to those over 75, a doctor’s note or out of town. SB71 advances to full committee. #gapol — Mark Niesse (@markniesse) February 17, 2021

The most notable bill is SB71, which in terms described by the tweet above saying it will, “end at-will absentee voting in Georgia, making it only available to those over 75, a doctor’s note or out of town.” Another bill mandates that you, “submit a photocopy of their ID, a driver’s license number or other state ID number when requesting an absentee ballot.” (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

These bills will now move on to the full committee in the Georgia State Senate for a vote.

The other two bills were passed which make small improvements and changes to the voting methods and laws in the state to tighten the security of the election. Democratic State Senator Sally Harrell (D-GA) attacked the bill citing COVID-19 reasons saying, “We are all vulnerable. We don’t know which person this virus is going to kill.”

While these bills are progress towards election security, they seem to be too late as the 2020 Presidential election is over and Joe Biden is in the White House. In addition, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) did little to help former President Trump in auditing the vote.

We will have to see if these bills do become law or are stopped.

Stay tuned to Media Right News for more updates on this bill.