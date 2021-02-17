https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/a-true-legend-talk-radio-giant-rush-limbaugh-has-died-at-age-70/

There’s extremely sad news to report today. Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, opened his show today and announced that her husband — a talk radio giant for decades — has passed away at the age of 70.

Breaking: American radio personality Rush Limbaugh, 70, died this morning at his home in Palm Beach, Florida – his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh announces on his show. — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) February 17, 2021

I knew when Katherine opened the show it was going to be sad news. RIP Rush Limbaugh. You were the greatest! — Terry Haupt Jr (@terryhauptjr) February 17, 2021

Katherine Limbaugh has confirmed the death of Rush Limbaugh #RushLimbaugh — Alec Wood (@wood51) February 17, 2021

Just over a year ago Limbaugh announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

God Bless you Rush.

I love you. Always and ever. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 17, 2021

No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021

God bless Rush Limbaugh. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) February 17, 2021

It was the greatest honor of my professional life to be able to sit in for Rush Limbaugh once, on the show he created in the industry he created. Indispensable and irreplaceable. He wasn’t just a giant, he was a singularity. No wonder God wanted him home. #RIPRush — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) February 17, 2021

Rest in peace to Rush Limbaugh. Prayers for his family. A true legend. Irreplaceable. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 17, 2021

Prayers up for Rush Limbaugh’s family Rest in Peace, Rush. You paved an incredible path for all of us. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh is irreplaceable. One of our greatest Americans. RIP. — Let’s Start Our Own MAGA CHAZ! (@NolteNC) February 17, 2021

There isn’t a broadcaster today who cannot give credit to Limbaugh. He created the industry and “infotainment.” The modern conservative movement wouldn’t be what it is without his contribution before social media, before the Internet. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh, an unstoppable force who paved the way for modern conservative and independent media. We would be nowhere without his voice. — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 17, 2021

I didn’t know him personally, but Rush was one of the loudest voices on behalf of my family when it came to @NYGovCuomo and the nursing home tragedy in New York. I will always be so grateful to him. Rest In Peace. 💔🙏🏻 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaugh. Praying for your family and friends during this difficult time. — Beth Baumann (@eb454) February 17, 2021

This was such a great moment. Rest in Peace, Rush. pic.twitter.com/BOl1aIkgQU — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) February 17, 2021

Rush, his voice and insights will be greatly missed.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

