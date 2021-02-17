https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/17/a-true-legend-talk-radio-giant-rush-limbaugh-has-died-at-age-70/

There’s extremely sad news to report today. Rush Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, opened his show today and announced that her husband — a talk radio giant for decades — has passed away at the age of 70.

Just over a year ago Limbaugh announced that he had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Rush, his voice and insights will be greatly missed.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated to include additional tweets.

