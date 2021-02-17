https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2021/02/17/mark-levin-on-rush-limbaughs-passing-weve-lost-thomas-paine-a-voice-like-no-other/

Appearing Wednesday Fox News with host Harris Faulkner, conservative radio host Mark Levin reflected on radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh’s legacy, saying “We’ve lost Thomas Paine, we’ve lost a voice like no other.”

A transcript is as follows:

MARK LEVIN: We lost a tremendous patriot. I’ve known Rush for 25 years. I want your audience to know how much he profoundly loved them […] An incredibly wise man, a very, very smart man. A dear person. If you thought somebody needed help, he would help them. Nothing like what the liberal media has tried to do to him.

I just want him to be remembered the way he should be remembered. A tremendous patriot of this country who refused to accept the attacks that came against this country from within. He refused to accept the ideological changes in this country. He defended the traditions of this country, and he spoke for tens of millions of us and, you know, I’ve met a lot of smart people in my life, dealt with a lot of smart people, never smarter than Rush, never wiser, and never kinder. […]

This is a tremendously sad day for those who love this country and don’t believe in its fundamental transformations. It’s a tremendously sad day for those who salute the flag and embrace the military and law enforcement. It’s a tremendously sad day because lost Thomas Paine, we’ve lost a voice like no other and one that will never be again, and particularly at a time when we need a voice like his.