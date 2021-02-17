https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/about-a-year-too-late-but-the-washington-post-finally-noticed-chris-cuomos-conflict-of-interest-with-his-brother/

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple FINALLY noticed that CNN has a major conflict of interest issue after they let Chris Cuomo cover his brother, the Governor of New York:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo is reminding us why conflicts of interest poison the news: https://t.co/mGypRxuQrQ — ErikWemple (@ErikWemple) February 17, 2021

Welcome to the party, pal, but where were you 9 months ago?

I had to check the timestamp. https://t.co/ZZRQYJO2ES — Blame Big Government (@BlameBigGovt) February 17, 2021

Flashback to June of 2020:

Not objective but true,the facts tell the story.NY had & has its struggles but they’re doing way better than what we see elsewhere & no way that happens without the Luv Guv dishing the real 24/7.He works with relentless intensity & NY’s better for it.And as a brother, I am proud. pic.twitter.com/M1TrAtQwCo — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 25, 2020

Chris was called out at the time:

It remains astonishing that CNN thinks it’s appropriate for the governor of New York—who has presided over more than ten times as many deaths as Florida, a more populous state—to be interviewed as a matter of course by his own brother. And now this. https://t.co/cwLN5Rd3Vu — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 25, 2020

i was screaming this back in June.https://t.co/e4ju94epSF https://t.co/SM6TiTcFD9 — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) February 17, 2021

Funny you should notice this just now. https://t.co/8fO4GccD0U — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) February 17, 2021

And it wasn’t just conservative media pointing this out:

New York has the highest #coronavirus death rate of any state in the country. 👉🏻 https://t.co/YlOnz8XAUK https://t.co/g9IMr5MEeE — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 25, 2020

Back then, it was how California was doing so much better than New York (oops):

Two Coasts. One Virus. How New York Suffered Nearly 10 Times the Number of Deaths as California.https://t.co/DgLm3ixgvC https://t.co/x3GY5UtTjN — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 25, 2020

So, what *was* going on behind the scenes at CNN? That’s the question:

This was abundantly obvious a year ago. It’s inconceivable from a journalistic outfit with actual standards. I can only assume there was some serious influence-peddling going on behind the scenes. https://t.co/PsmmtDYoXn — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) February 17, 2021

Too bad CNN doesn’t have a dedicated media reporter and a team of “Reliable Sources” to investigate!

Oh reliable sources isn’t going to like that. pic.twitter.com/KidEmQTT2p — mitrebox (@mitrebox) February 17, 2021

CNN told Wemple that they made an “exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing people and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today”:

CNN: “The early months of the pandemic crisis were an extraordinary time … we made an exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today.”https://t.co/SawNVVsg4R — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) February 17, 2021

Boy, it’s a real mystery why CNN threw that rule into the toilet, right? From July 1, 2020:

Chris Cuomo’s Covid-19 broadcasts lift CNN to record ratings in Q2 https://t.co/PsHBMsa0mz pic.twitter.com/KcpcSASYct — TVNewser (@tvnewser) July 1, 2020

But now that things have turned sour, CNN just thinks they can put the rule back in place like it never happened?

“To what extent has ‘Cuomo Prime Time’ covered the undercount scandal in recent weeks? Not one bit… You can’t nullify a rule when your star anchor’s brother is flying high, only to invoke it during times of scandal. You just can’t.“ https://t.co/5ceYe9BVy7 — Ben Walsh (@BenDWalsh) February 17, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

