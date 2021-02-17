https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/17/about-a-year-too-late-but-the-washington-post-finally-noticed-chris-cuomos-conflict-of-interest-with-his-brother/

The Washington Post’s Erik Wemple FINALLY noticed that CNN has a major conflict of interest issue after they let Chris Cuomo cover his brother, the Governor of New York:

Welcome to the party, pal, but where were you 9 months ago?

Flashback to June of 2020:

Chris was called out at the time:

And it wasn’t just conservative media pointing this out:

Back then, it was how California was doing so much better than New York (oops):

So, what *was* going on behind the scenes at CNN? That’s the question:

Too bad CNN doesn’t have a dedicated media reporter and a team of “Reliable Sources” to investigate!

CNN told Wemple that they made an “exception to a rule that we have had in place since 2013 which prevents Chris from interviewing people and covering his brother, and that rule remains in place today”:

Boy, it’s a real mystery why CNN threw that rule into the toilet, right? From July 1, 2020:

But now that things have turned sour, CNN just thinks they can put the rule back in place like it never happened?

***

