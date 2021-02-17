https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/amaazing-president-trump-now-popular-ronald-reagan-among-republicans/

A new Economist/YouGov poll found President Trump is now more popular than President Reagan with Republicans.

And, the poll was taken DURING the second failed impeachment by Speak Nancy Pelosi.

Liz Cheney and Mitch McConnell hurt the most.

The Washington Examiner reported:

In the latest Economist/YouGov survey, 36% of Republicans called Trump the best. Just 18% called Reagan that, followed by 13% for President Abraham Lincoln and 11% for President George Washington. In 2018, Republicans chose Reagan over Trump 36% to 10%. The poll was conducted during Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, during which seven Republicans voted to convict him, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who did not vote to impeach, blamed Trump for the Capitol riots. It is further evidence that Trump remains the leader of the Republican Party in the eyes of Republicans. Another survey this week found that 75% want Trump to have a “prominent role” in the GOP. In a blast at the “swamp” and establishment Republicans on Tuesday, Trump said that he will continue to speak out on GOP politics and will play a role in the 2022 elections.

