https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/cnsnewscom-staff/amazon-exec-and-former-obama-spokesman-attacks-rush-direct-line

Jay Carney and President Obama leaving Air Force One in 2014. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNSNews.com) – Less than two hours after it was announced that Rush Limbaugh had died an Amazon executive, who formerly served as President Barack Obama’s press secretary, went on twitter to attacked this great conservative icon.

“There is a direct line between Rush Limbaugh and January 6th—and it runs through Fox News,” said Jay Carney.

Carney’s tweet forwarded a tweet from David Axelrod, who had served as the campaign strategist for Obama. Axelrod’s tweet was only slighly more gracious.

“Whether you loved him or hated him—and there are few people in between—Rush Limbaugh was indisputably a force of historic proportions. Over the past three decades, he did as much to polarize our politics as anyone and laid the groundwork for Trump and Trumpism.”

After serving as communications director for then-Vice President Joe Biden, Jay Carney became press secretary for President Obama. When he left the White House in 2015, Carney became Amazon’s senior vice president for Worldwide Corporate Affairs.

