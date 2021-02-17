https://www.lifenews.com/2021/02/16/joe-bidens-pres-secretary-cant-guarantee-covid-funds-wont-pay-for-abortions/

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki today could not guarantee that COVID relief funds meant to help struggling small businesses dealing with the pandemic won’t pay to kill babies in abortions of fund the Planned Parenthood abortion business.

During questioning today, a reporter for EWTN noted how the COVID relief bill contains many forms of funding commonly used to pay for abortions or send tax dollars to America’s biggest abortion business.

“A $50 million dollar increase for the Title X program, $750 million for global health activities, and billions in funding for community health centers without applying the Hyde Amendment,” the reported pointed out.

In her reply, Psaki ignored the abortion funding concerns.

“Well the president’s view on the Hyde Amendment is well known,” Psaki answered. “As you have stated in your question, he also believes that community health centers are a key part of addressing the pandemic — ensuring that people in communities have access to vaccines, have access to treatment and information about making sure they’re healthy and their loved ones are healthy. So that remains a priority to the president. He has shred his view on the Hyde Amendment and I don’t think I have anything else for you.”

The reported followed up to try to get a more specific answer.

“Can he guarantee to Americans who don’t want their tax dollars — pro-life Americans who don’t want their tax dollars funding abortion — can this administration guarnatee their tax dollars won’t pay for abortions?”

Psaki again ignored the questions and went back to the COVID funding bill as a whole.

“I think as I’ve just noted, 3/4 of the American public supports the components of the package and wants to see the pandemic get under control, wants to see people get back to work and vaccines… so I think that answers your question.”

Pskai’s response didn’t answer the question and it ignores a January poll showing a majority of Americans are pro-life.

The Marist poll found most Americans oppose taxpayer funding of abortions — which Joe Biden and Democrats are pushing this year. Some 77% of those polled either “oppose” or “strongly oppose” using tax dollars to support international abortion – this is up from 75% who answered similarly each of the past two years. (Democrat – 55%, Republican – 95%, Independent – 85%). A majority of Americans (58%) oppose using taxpayer money to fund abortions within the United States. (Democrat – 31%, Republican – 83%, Independent -65%)

Only 19% of Americans either “support” or “strongly support” funding abortions outside the US, while another 4% are unsure. Even among those who identify themselves as “pro-choice” in the current poll, over six in 10 (64%) say they are opposed to using tax dollars to support abortion in other countries.

