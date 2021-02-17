https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/ben-rhodes-takes-a-page-from-the-rep-omar-playbook-and-sounds-off-on-vengeful-jews-and-the-israel-enabling-american-media/

Not that you’d forgotten that Ben Rhodes is a garbage person, but it never hurts to be reminded:

If your jaw’s on the floor, you might as well keep it there:

Good Lord.

Is that supposed to make what he said better? More acceptable?

Exactly.

Barack Obama trusted and leaned on Ben Rhodes.

Let that sink in.

Well, Ben Rhodes is nothing if not a human stain.

Truly.

It doesn’t take a genius to realize why that statement is appalling.

Which explains why Tommy Vietor sees nothing wrong with it:

John Noonan should be ashamed?!

What else can you expect from Obama administration alumni?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...