https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/ben-rhodes-takes-a-page-from-the-rep-omar-playbook-and-sounds-off-on-vengeful-jews-and-the-israel-enabling-american-media/

Not that you’d forgotten that Ben Rhodes is a garbage person, but it never hurts to be reminded:

These quotes from Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes need to be seen to be believed. From the Rep. Omar playbook. (via @J_Insider)https://t.co/chkPA4MNAv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 17, 2021

1) “You have this incredibly organized pro-Israel community that is very accustomed to having access in the White House, in Congress, at the State Department. It’s kind of taken as granted, as given, that that’s going to be the way things are done.”https://t.co/chkPA4MNAv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 17, 2021

2) “I got so sick of hearing, ‘Palestinians never missed an opportunity to miss an opportunity.’ But when did we give them one?” https://t.co/chkPA4MNAv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 17, 2021

If your jaw’s on the floor, you might as well keep it there:

3) ““Maybe the view is, ‘Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That’s the only way to survive in this world.’” https://t.co/chkPA4MNAv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 17, 2021

4) “The media interest is dramatically intensified. And that’s both a very aggressive, kind of pro-Likud media in the United States [and] it’s also just the mainstream media that delights in Israel controversies.”https://t.co/chkPA4MNAv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) February 17, 2021

Good Lord.

Ben Rhodes is Jewish and articulated beliefs that are very common among left-of-center Jews. — Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) February 17, 2021

Is that supposed to make what he said better? More acceptable?

That’s an indictment, not a defense. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) February 17, 2021

Exactly.

Barack Obama trusted and leaned on Ben Rhodes.

Let that sink in.

If you ever wondered why Obama was the least successful president on Israel-Palestine since Gerald Ford, read this thread https://t.co/28znCxylFt — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 17, 2021

This is who Ben Rhodes is and has always been. A continued stain on the Obama administration’s legacy that this deplorable propagandist had such an influential role in setting our foreign policy during those years. https://t.co/B4UFCX0G8m — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 17, 2021

Well, Ben Rhodes is nothing if not a human stain.

Anyone who believes that the US media at large is pro-Israel is not only a bigot, but also an ignorant buffoon. https://t.co/7NUtbyZqB3 — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 17, 2021

Ben Rhodes is awful. Absolutely awful. https://t.co/0vuO5q8PlG — Ben Harris (@btharris93) February 17, 2021

Truly.

Comments are appalling. And should be considered in light of his past remarks as well, where Rhodes bragged about leading a naive DC press corps around by the nose. In context, his claims seems to be: the media was either controlled by the Jews… or it was controlled by me. https://t.co/hlqGU4Xm40 — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 17, 2021

😳😳😳 “Maybe the view is, ‘Jews have been screwed throughout history, by a corrupt cruel world. And so you know what, we just have to be corrupt and cruel ourselves. That’s the only way to survive in this world.’” — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 17, 2021

It doesn’t take a genius to realize why that statement is appalling.

Which explains why Tommy Vietor sees nothing wrong with it:

It is wild that you can run around crying about cancel culture and then blatantly lie about what Ben said like this. You should be ashamed of this comment and delete it. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 17, 2021

John Noonan should be ashamed?!

without even discussing the patently absurd “it’s JCPOA or war” line that Rhodes bragged about feeding the DC press corps in the NYT, suffice to say it’s curious that you’re more upset about my comment than his characterization of Jewish people. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 17, 2021

What else can you expect from Obama administration alumni?

Great thread showing why Obama’s approach to Israel (and his entire foreign policy platform) were such tremendous failures. If Pres. Biden continues down this path we are in for a rough 4 years. https://t.co/sgr23qVXqx — Josh Orenstein (@JOrensteinNYC) February 17, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

