https://www.dailywire.com/news/bette-midler-implies-texas-winter-storms-are-divine-payback-against-cruz-and-cornyn

Actress and singer Bette Midler claimed Wednesday that the devastating winter storms afflicting Texas could be divine retribution for Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and John Cornyn (R-TX) not recognizing that President Joe Biden rightfully won the election.

Responding to a user who claimed Cruz and Cornyn are “the most inept Senators in the country at this point,” Midler responded, “‘Inept’ is the wrong word. ‘Hateful’, ‘Vicious’, ‘Cruel’ might all apply. I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn’t seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that [Joe Biden] won. If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is.”

“Inept” is the wrong word. “Hateful”, “Vicious”, “Cruel” might all apply. I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn’t seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that #Joe won. If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/58nrn22cxF — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

Midler’s tweet derided their request for disaster relief amid Winter Storm Uri, as both men voted against federal aid during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Midler also released a torrent of toxic tweets in response to the death of Rush Limbaugh on Wednesday.

“#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward,” she said. “Bet it’s hot.”

#RushLimbaugh has gone to his reward. Bet it’s hot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

She later retweeted a Mark Twain quote from a follower who said, “I have never wished death on any man but I have read some obituaries with great pleasure,” in a tweet that has since been deleted.

In response to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich describing Limbaugh’s passing as “a tragic moment,” Middler wrote, “NO, #Newt, his BIRTH was a tragic moment. He was one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the planet. And of course, birds of a feather, Newt. Mend your ways, lest YOUR death bring the outpouring of joy so many feel at his demise.”

NO, #Newt, his BIRTH was a tragic moment. He was one of the vilest reptiles who ever trolled the planet. And of course, birds of a feather, Newt. Mend your ways, lest YOUR death bring the outpouring of joy so many feel at his demise. https://t.co/iLsv2oLLFg — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

Midler also retweeted a meme depicting demons in hell searching for Limbaugh, to which was appended, “#RestInPiss,” a hashtag that trended for the entire day. The tweet has also since been deleted.

As The Daily Wire reported:

Twitter allowed mocking phrases and hashtags to trend on Wednesday following the death of conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh, who lost his battle with cancer, as leftists cheered. “We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announced that our beloved Rush has died,” Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, said in a post on her husband’s Facebook account. “Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country, and for all of you, will live on eternally.” Shortly following the news of Limbaugh’s passing, Twitter allowed phrases like “Good Riddance,” “Rot in Hell,” and “Rest in Piss” to trend on their platform. While those outside of the hard-left either simply posted information on Limbaugh’s passing or remembered his life with kind words, those inside the hard-left cheered and attacked him following his death.

Related: Fighting Through Failure: In Memory Of Rush Limbaugh

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

