As millions of Texans suffer through an unprecedented winter storm that has caused widespread power outages and has claimed the lives of at least 21 people, actress Bette Midler is using their hardship to score political points, seeming to argue that the storm is “payback” from God against Sens. Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

Bette Midler tweeted her divine retribution theory late Tuesday, describing the Republican senators from Texas as “hateful,” “vicious,” and “cruel.” She implied that God is punishing the politicians for voicing objections to the Electoral College certification in January.

While Sen. Cruz registered his challenge to Biden’s certification, Midler incorrectly cited Sen. Cornyn, who declined to join fellow Republican lawmakers in their Electoral College objections.

“I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn’t seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that #Joe won,” she wrote. “If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is.”



“Inept” is the wrong word. “Hateful”, “Vicious”, “Cruel” might all apply. I feel for the people suffering thru this weather, but #God doesn’t seem to like #TedCruz or #JohnCornyn. These two also never recognized that #Joe won. If this isn’t payback, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/58nrn22cxF — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

Midler also blamed the winter storm on climate change, saying that Al Gore warned of such possibilities three decades ago.

“But as climate change accelerates, many electric grids will face extreme weather events that go far beyond the historical conditions those systems were designed for, putting them at risk of catastrophic failure.” Like #AlGore didn’t tell you this 30 years ago. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2021

The winter storm is believed to have knocked out power to 4 million Texans as unprecedented snowfall and winds dealt a blow to green energy sources, including windmills that were rendered useless due to ice.

As Breitbart News reported, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that while President Joe Biden was “monitoring” states severely impacted by winter storms, he had not yet personally reached out to their governors.

In 2019, Bette Midler tweeted that Hurricane Dorian was nature’s “revenge,” implying that Mother Nature was exacting retribution against mankind.

