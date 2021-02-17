https://babylonbee.com/news/biden-defends-hitler-nazi-germany-just-had-different-norms/

Biden Defends Hitler’s Concentration Camps: ‘Nazi Germany Just Had Different Norms’

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a recent presidential town hall on CNN, Biden appeared to excuse the treatment of Jews in Hitler’s concentration camps due to “differences in cultural norms.”

“Listen folks– I was just on the phone with Adolf and I was like, ‘Hey man! You know that whole thing with the camps? You and I may not see eye to eye on those things. That’s ok Jack! Different norms!'”

“The thing that struck me about President Biden’s town hall — aside from a few completely innocent and harmless missteps — is just how empathetic and compassionate our new president is,” said CNN Anchor Don Lemon. “Frankly, I would rather have a president who defends concentration camps with compassion than one who attacks them with a mean and nasty tone. That’s really what matters here.”

Biden’s performance at the town hall is being universally praised in the media as “adorable,” “sweet,” “comforting,” and “mostly true.”

Uighur Muslims in China also released a statement saying: “Wow–this guy really seems to care. That makes us feel so much better!”

When questioned by several human rights groups about the President’s statements, Biden’s press secretary promised to “circle back.”