http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/ozNaiI25F58/

President Joe Biden said during a CNN town hall on Tuesday night that “everybody knows I like kids better than people.”

At the beginning of the program, anchor Anderson Cooper said, “It’s nice to see you, sir.”

Referencing Cooper’s son, Wyatt, Biden said, “You know you enjoy being home with the baby more.”

Cooper said, “I do, yes. He’s 9 1/2 months, so I’m very happy.”

Biden said, “No, no, everybody knows I like kids better than people.”

Cooper said, “I saw a picture of you with your grandson recently.”

Biden said, “That’s right.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

