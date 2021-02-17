https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-excuses-chinas-human-rights-abuses-different-norms/

Controversies over Joe Biden’s accommodations to China have been plentiful in recent days and years.

He’s under fire now for ending a requirement that schools reveal sponsorships from Chinese Communist Party-linked Confucius Institutes. His administration is being sued for refusing to provide information about Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and a Chinese spy. His CIA nominee was found to have close ties to China. He banned the term “China virus” in government documents. Messages from a laptop abandoned by his son, Hunter, indicated Joe Biden knew about his son’s influence-peddling deals and possibly profited from them.

Now Biden appears to be justifying the Chinese government’s persecution of its Muslim Uyghur minority, which was designated as genocide by the Trump administration in January.

At a CNN presidential townhall Tuesday night, Biden was talking about his recent phone call with Chinese President Xi Jianping.

“Chinese leaders, if you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven’t been unified at home,” he said. “So the central to vastly overstate it the central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightly controlled China.”

BREAKING: Joe Biden spreads direct CCP talking points when asked about Xi Jinping’s genocide of the Uyghurs pic.twitter.com/WQrpcVpJQg — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

Biden continued: “And he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States and so the idea I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong what he’s doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of of China, and Taiwan, China, and the one China policy, by making it forceful, I said, but the he said, he gets it.

“Culturally there are different norms, in each country and their leaders are expected to follow.”

The Gateway Pundit blog noted 1 million Muslims in China have been held in secretive detention camps without any legal process since 2014.

Joe Biden just said the Uyghur genocide is just a Chinese cultural norm and reminded Americans that China has been victimized by the West in the past These are direct CCP propaganda lines — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 17, 2021

The New York Post reported Biden was “dismissing the genocide against the Uighur population in China, dubbing the mass internment a ‘different norm’ — despite the State Department this month responding to ‘atrocities’ in the camps, following reports of systemic rape and torture.”

The Post noted China “has faced a wave of international scrutiny over the past few years relating to its activities in dismantling democracy in Hong Kong and its refusal to accept responsibility for negligence and a lack of transparency at the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, has not let global tensions stop its mass internment of Uighurs in Xinjiang province.”

“The ‘norms’ in China, as shown in a recent BBC News exposé, include systemic torture and rape occurring in Uighur concentration camps,” the Post reported.

China’s response to the BBC report was to ban the broadcaster.

