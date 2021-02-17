https://redstate.com/nick-arama/2021/02/17/biden-makes-troubling-comment-about-minorities-knowing-how-to-get-online-to-register-for-vaccine-n328620
About The Author
Related Posts
The Media Are Absolutely Freaking Terrified of Ron DeSantis, and They Are Showing It
February 9, 2021
Makin' a List — Who are the Top 16 Most Obnoxious and Odious Entertainment Celebrities Based on their Advocacy of Liberal Causes?
December 29, 2020
Drug Overdoses Far More Deadly Than COVID-19 In San Francisco
December 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy