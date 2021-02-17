https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-rode-fine-people-lie-white-house/

One useful outcome of this most recent impeachment Kabuki was the exposure of the “very fine people” lie, the one spawned by the media in the wake of the Charlottesville, Virginia, dust-up in August 2017.

So pervasive was the lie that reportedly Trump’s attorneys did not even know it was a lie until they began to research it.

Left unexplored, however, even by the conservative media, was how Joe Biden launched his presidential campaign on the wings of this lie and rode it, by hook and by crook, all the way to the White House.

In April 2019, Biden based the three-and-a-half minute video launching his campaign squarely on Trump’s Charlottesville remarks. It deserves re-watching.

According to Biden, Trump “stunned the world and shocked the conscience of the nation” by claiming “there were very fine people on both sides,” a phrase Biden repeated for emphasis. Said Biden, “I knew the threat to our nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime.”

Trump impeachment attorney David Schoen schooled the house managers for repeating that same lie by showing the full context of the quote.

The “fine people” Trump spoke of were those protesting the removal of Robert E. Lee’s statue. Trump wondered out loud whether the removal of statues would lead to the removal of George Washington’s statue or Thomas Jefferson’s.

“How about Thomas Jefferson?” said Trump. “What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him? OK, good. Are we going to take down the statue?”

Curiously, Biden began his campaign video by praising the slave-owning Jefferson. But of course, neither he nor the house managers quoted or showed Trump’s clarification.

Schoen did. He showed Trump saying, “And you had people, and I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white nationalists, because they should be condemned totally, but you had many people in that group other than neo-Nazis and white nationalists, OK?”

Trump made one more distinction that Biden refused to. For Biden, the counter-protesters were “a courageous group of Americans.”

Trump was considerably more accurate. “Now, in the other group, also, you had some fine people, but you also had troublemakers. And you see them come with the black outfits and with the helmets and with the baseball bats.”

As has become the Big Media norm, the New York Times article on Biden’s presidential announcement allowed his deceit to pass unremarked. Other media followed suit. And Biden kept lying.

The Charlottesville gambit was part of a larger strategy to paint Trump as a racist dating back to his challenge of Barack Obama’s birth certificate eight years earlier.

In the small world department, Bob Bauer, the Perkins Coie attorney responsible for fighting the “birther” lawsuits and retrieving – if that’s the right word – Obama’s birth certificate from Hawaii, softened the ground for Biden a month before his announcement.

For the record, Perkins Coie retained Fusion GPS to create the infamous Steele dossier. I would suggest that a firm capable of commissioning the Steele dossier would have no trouble dummying up a birth certificate. Just sayin’.

In March 2019, Bauer used the pretext of former Trump attorney Michael Cohen’s House committee testimony to assault Trump anew in the pages of the Atlantic.

“Trump repeatedly hawked the lies that Obama was born in Kenya,” wrote Bauer. This was false. Trump did question the mystery surrounding Obama’s origins, but despite their digging, the media could find no instance in which he claimed Obama was born in Kenya.

As Breitbart.com reported, it was the young Obama who claimed Kenyan birth when first positioning himself in the literary marketplace.

No fewer than a dozen times in the course of this article did Bauer use the words “race,” “racist,” or “racism” to attack Trump. The article was well timed. A month later, Joe Biden would announce his candidacy for the presidency.

Given four more years, said Biden announcing his presidential bid, Trump would “forever and fundamentally alter the character of this nation, who we are, and I cannot stand by and watch that happen.”

Bauer could not stand by either. He and his wife, Anita Dunn, played major roles in Biden’s campaign. In fact, Dunn ran it. She may still be the one crafting new lies for this senescent puppet president.

