Conservative radio icon Rush Limbaugh passed away on Wednesday morning at 70-years-old following his year-long battle with lung cancer.

Limbaugh’s “The Rush Limbaugh Show” first aired in 1988 and spent 33 years on the air, growing from being nationally syndicated with 56 radio stations to more than 600 stations with up to nearly 27 million weekly listeners.

“I wasn’t expected to be alive today,” Limbaugh said in his final radio broadcast of 2020, according to Fox News. “I wasn’t expected to make it to October, and then to November, and then to December. And yet, here I am, and today, got some problems, but I’m feeling pretty good today.”

President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom at the 2020 State of the Union following Limbaugh revealing to the world that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump said. “Here tonight is a special man, beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

