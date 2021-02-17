https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-democrat-leaders-ny-state-senate-move-strip-governor-cuomo-emergency-powers/

New York Senate Democrats moved on Wednesday to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emergency pandemic powers.

This comes after news broke earlier tonight that the FBI and US Attorney in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating Governor Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the Covid pandemic.

NYT: Democrat Leaders in the New York State Senate are moving to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his emergency pandemic powers https://t.co/qVmMlZfns8 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 18, 2021

And earlier today the New York Post reported that Cuomo threatened to destroy a fellow Democrat over nursing home criticism.

Is Andrew Cuomo still a hero for left wing imbeciles? It’s amazing how it took nearly a year to catch up with the media’s false narrative that Cuomo was a hero for his covid response. Reality is his performance was objectively worse than any politician in the world. pic.twitter.com/whuDdmPkFF — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 17, 2021

