https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/breaking-democrat-leaders-ny-state-senate-move-strip-governor-cuomo-emergency-powers/

New York Senate Democrats moved on Wednesday to strip Governor Andrew Cuomo of his Emergency pandemic powers.

This comes after news broke earlier tonight that the FBI and US Attorney in Brooklyn are reportedly investigating Governor Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes amid the Covid pandemic.

TRENDING: Tragic News: Radio Legend Rush Limbaugh Dies at 70 –Golden Microphone Goes Silent

And earlier today the New York Post reported that Cuomo threatened to destroy a fellow Democrat over nursing home criticism.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...