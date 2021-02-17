https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-in-first-network-interview-since-leaving-wh-trump-honors-late-rush-limbaugh

Former President Donald Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday in his first network appearance since leaving the White House to remember late conservative broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh died on Wednesday morning after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. His wife announced his passing at the beginning of his three-hour radio show on Wednesday. Trump called into Fox News soon after the announcement to praise the conservative broadcast titan.

Trump said he last spoke with Limbaugh “three or four days ago.”

“I called him just to find out. his fight, you know, was very, very courageous and he was very, very sick. From diagnosis on, it was just something that was just not going to be beaten but you wouldn’t know it,” Trump said. “He is married to an incredible woman, Kathryn, who really, every time I spoke to him, he would tell me how great she was. She took such great care. He was very brave. I mean, he, in theory, could’ve been gone four months ago really. He was fighting til the very end. He was a fighter.”

“His fight was very, very courageous and he was very, very sick…He was fighting until the very end. He was a fighter.” Former President Donald Trump spoke with Rush Limbaugh “three or four days” before the radio host’s death. pic.twitter.com/ewesGb1R9I — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) February 17, 2021

Trump also reflected on when he awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address in 2020.

“It was a pleasure to do so when we gave the Medal of Freedom. It was something special. It was an incredible night. We gave it during the State of the Union address,” Trump said. “Half the room went crazy and the other half the room, they knew he should get it. It was special and he was special.”

The 45th president awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal shortly after the broadcaster announced his cancer diagnosis on his radio show. Trump took several moments to praise Limbaugh during the 2020 State of the Union address from inside Congress.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness,” Trump said at the time. “Here tonight is a special man, beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet. Rush Limbaugh, thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country.”

“Rush, in recognition of all that you have done for our nation, the millions of people a day that you speak to and that you inspire, and all of the incredible work that you have done for charity, I am proud to announce tonight that you will be receiving our country’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” he added. “I will now ask the first lady of the United States to present you with the honor.”

Limbaugh’s wife also wrote an announcement on Limbaugh’s Facebook account on Wednesday announcing her husband’s death.

“We, the Limbaugh family, are deeply saddened to announced that our beloved Rush has died,” Kathryn wrote. “Rush Hudson Limbaugh III will forever be the greatest of all time, a courageous, brilliant gentle giant and radio pioneer. Our entire family is so thankful to everyone who prayed and cared for Rush, especially the audience he adored. Rush’s love for our country, and for all of you, will live on eternally.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

