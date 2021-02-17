https://www.theblaze.com/news/breaking-rush-limbaugh-has-passed-away

Talk radio giant Rush Limbaugh has passed away, his show announced Wednesday morning.

Limbaugh, the leading voice of the conservative movement, succumbed to a years-long battle with lung cancer at the age of 70.

El Rushbo was a pioneer in the radio industry, leading the way to get conservative and Republican issues and voices heard around the nation. He worked around the liberal monolith of the broadcast networks and the stranglehold Democrats had on the public airways.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

