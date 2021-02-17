https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/chuck-schumer-repeatedly-refuses-answer-questions-cuomo-nursing-home-scandal-video/

Andrew Cuomo’s COVID nursing home scandal is become a major liability for the Democrats.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York was recently questioned about it repeatedly and wouldn’t give an answer.

For the first time in a long time, a reporter actually asked a Democrat a tough question.

Townhall reports:

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Statement BLASTING Mitch McConnell as “Dour, Sullen and Unsmiling Political Hack”

Schumer Ducks Question on Cuomo’s Nursing Home Coverup The scandal involving New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D), for allegedly covering up real data on coronavirus-related nursing home deaths under his watch, continues to unfold and members of his party continue to distance themselves from it. A friend and ally of Cuomo, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), dodged a question on the policy implemented by Cuomo’s administration that ultimately caused thousands of preventable deaths.

Breitbart News has more:

Schumer appeared in Camillus, New York, on Monday, holding a press conference about securing aid to restaurants. “We cannot close them,” he told reporters. “They’re needed because they’re so important to our communities. They’re needed because they’re one of the biggest employers in every community in New York whether it’s urban, suburban, like here in Camillus, or rural.” Schumer, however, was not interested in entertaining questions on the ongoing nursing home scandal rocking the Cuomo administration, twice ignoring a reporter’s inquiries. She attempted to ask the majority leader about the issue while he remained at the podium, but he ignored it. She asked again as he walked to his vehicle, but again, Schumer did not respond. CNY Central said Schumer’s press team knew the outlet planned to ask the questions. “Hours later in the Capitol region Senator Schumer hosted a similar press conference and abruptly left without taking questions,” the outlet added.

See the video below:

Thousands of New York seniors died, and @SenSchumer couldn’t be bothered. Yesterday, he refused to answer basic questions about Cuomo’s coverup. https://t.co/3GlIxYGErt Watch Schumer run away from questions: pic.twitter.com/zbTyJI8U4d — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) February 16, 2021

Why is Schumer so afraid to answer?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

