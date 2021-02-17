https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-is-curious-to-hear-from-her-texas-friends-how-having-no-state-income-tax-is-impacting-their-current-situation/

Liberals are the only ones who really care about people who are suffering, as evidenced by this tweet about sub-freezing Texas’ widespread power outages from CNN analyst and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa:

Curious to hear from your Texas friends why the hell they’d be friends with someone like you, Asha.

Trending

Mothers, don’t let your daughters grow up to be Asha Rangappa.

***

Related:

Compassionate lefty bro suggests that people who live in red states like Texas are basically asking to freeze to death during power outages

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Asha RangappaCNNpower outagesstate income taxTexas

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...