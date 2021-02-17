https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-is-curious-to-hear-from-her-texas-friends-how-having-no-state-income-tax-is-impacting-their-current-situation/
Liberals are the only ones who really care about people who are suffering, as evidenced by this tweet about sub-freezing Texas’ widespread power outages from CNN analyst and former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa:
Just a reminder that Texas doesn’t have a state income tax. Curious to hear from my Texas friends how they think that impacts the current situation
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 17, 2021
Curious to hear from your Texas friends why the hell they’d be friends with someone like you, Asha.
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 17, 2021
Literally not at all
— Sarah (@sarah_wxtx) February 17, 2021
more proof that the #BlueCheckmark does not signify intelligence https://t.co/5wlrGai4uP
— Brookshaven #KIRBSTOMP Season (@WOOFDAWG1) February 17, 2021
Reminder that the FBI hires people who are this stupid. https://t.co/ZvIl8cTv2i
— Tommy Heslin (@realtommyheslin) February 17, 2021
Mothers, don’t let your daughters grow up to be Asha Rangappa.
These are the worst people in our country https://t.co/UaEoXrXb2I
— DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 17, 2021
