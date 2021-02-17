https://www.dailywire.com/news/conservative-broadcasters-pay-tribute-to-rush-limbaugh-an-icon-a-patriot

Conservative broadcasters mourned the loss of Rush Limbaugh, a titan of the craft, on Wednesday following his death from complications from lung cancer that morning.

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, announced her husband’s passing at the top of his radio show on Wednesday, marking an end to the yearlong battle Limbaugh fought with late-stage lung cancer. Conservative broadcasters that followed Rush roundly thanked him for his courage and credited him as an “indispensable” voice for conservatism.

“RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice,” Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire and host of the podcast and radio show The Ben Shapiro Show, tweeted.

RIP Rush Limbaugh, the creator of talk radio and by extension the alternative media, an indispensable and iconic conservative voice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 17, 2021

Glenn Beck, founder of the radio and television network The Blaze, called Limbaugh a “hero to many,” and marked him as the savior of talk radio.

“No words … I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away,” Beck tweeted, “thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio. Heavens [sic] gain, our loss.”

Mark Levin, who hosts a radio talk show and weekend program on Fox News, remembered Limbaugh in an interview on the network.

“This is a tremendously sad day for those who love this country,” Levin said, “a tremendously sad day for those who salute the flag and embrace the military and law enforcement, a tremendously sad day because we’ve lost Thomas Paine. We’ve lost a voice like no other and like there will never be again, and particularly at a time when we need a voice like his.”

“When you see what’s happening to the country and you see a thousand different ways in which we’re going in the wrong direction, he fought to the bitter end. He fought and fought,” Levin added. “Even when he was getting his treatments, he wanted to get on radio, he wanted to talk to his audience. His audience, in addition to his blood and flesh family, was his family.”

Talk radio and Fox News host Sean Hannity said on Fox News, “there is no talk radio as we know it without Rush Limbaugh. It just doesn’t exist, and I’d even make the argument in many ways there’s no Fox News or even some of these other opinionated cable networks.”

“He literally did something that nobody at the time ever thought was possible,” Hannity said. “There are now generations of us that, literally, he’s changed the hearts and minds of generations of Americans, singlehandedly. And when he started in nationally syndicated radio, there were about less than 200 talk radio stations in this country. Now there are, like, 4,000. He saved the AM band of radio, singlehandedly. And then as, you know, radio listening shifted and talk radio started moving to the FM band, he saved that, too, in so many ways.”

Limbaugh’s producer James Golden, known by his alias Bo Snerdley, worked with the legendary radio host for over two decades. Golden, who had stood by Limbaugh throughout his battle with cancer, marked the host’s passing in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

“God Bless you Rush. I love you. Always and ever,” Golden said.

God Bless you Rush.

I love you. Always and ever. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 17, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

