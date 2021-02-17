https://justthenews.com/nation/culture/luke-combs-apologized-confederate-flag-imagery?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Country music star Luke Combs is apologizing for appearing several years ago with Confederate flags, saying he is now aware of how painful the symbolize of the flag to some Americans

“There’s no excuse for those images,” Combs said Wednesday during Country Radio Seminar, an annual country radio conference.

The 30-year-old Combs apology follows fellow country music star Morgan Wallen‘s label suspending him indefinitely for using a racial slur.

Combs said the images were from seven or eight years ago – when he was younger and did not fully understand the history and context of the flag beyond “Southern pride,” according to the Associated Press.

The Confederate flag is also associated with the country’s early history with slavery, particularly in the south.

“And as I have grown in my time as an artist and as the world has changed drastically in the last five to seven years, I am now aware of how painful that image can be to someone else,” Combs also said. “I would never want to be associated with something that brings so much hurt to someone else.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

