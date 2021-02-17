https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/02/17/creepiest-quotes-from-bidens-cnn-softball-town-hall-everybody-knows-i-like-kids-better-than-people-1031055/

During a “softball” town hall with President Joe Biden held Tuesday, CNN conspicuously steered clear of a number of noteworthy subjects, including but not limited to the scandal surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the scandal surrounding the White House.

Conversely, the left-wing network made certain to ask the president “what’s it like” to live in the White House.

As reported by Fox News, whose reporters underwent the painstaking task of watching the whole town hall, a slew of noteworthy topics were ignored.

For example, not once did moderator Anderson Cooper question Biden about the bipartisan condemnation and calls for resignation that his buddy, Gov. Cuomo, faces over his administration’s arguably criminal handling of the coronavirus.

As such, Biden wasn’t asked why he’d refused to address the matter with Cuomo himself when the two met last week for, believe it or not, a discussion on the virus.

“[T]hat was not a focus of their conversation or topic,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki had admitted to the press during a briefing just hours earlier Tuesday.

According to Fox News, Cooper also abstained from asking a single question about the bombshell scandal that erupted at Biden’s own White House last week when a report emerged that then-Deputy Press Secretary TJ Ducklo had threatened a reporter.

In response to the scandal, the White House suspended Ducklo for a measly week, angering critics who’d expected a lot more given Biden’s promise on Inauguration Day that he’d personally fire anyone who misbehaved by talking down to people.

The scandal ostensibly cleared up only when Ducklo voluntarily resigned from his post Sunday, though many questions still remain over the president’s handling of it. Questions, of course, that CNN chose to completely ignore.

WH press official Ducklo who threatened reporter takes dive, resigns as Biden takes heat for initial leniency https://t.co/Fcz9NjQt7E pic.twitter.com/qNFNPk2UtB — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) February 14, 2021

Cooper did take some time to ask Biden about his day. This despite CNN having already published a widely panned, sycophantic 1,000+ word essay earlier that morning documenting his day and how, unlike his predecessors, he prefers going to bed early.

This is a weird way of saying “old guy goes to bed early” https://t.co/AmnSGSrN1Y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 16, 2021

Nevertheless, here’s Cooper asking the real hard-hitting question about Biden’s day:

“I wake up every morning, look at Jill, and say ‘where the hell are we?’” Biden replied.

Sounds about right …

The question was asked at the end of the town hall, though to be clear, the event began just as as sycophantly as it ended.

“Hey, folks. How are you? Good to be back, man,” Biden said as he walked on stage.

“It’s nice to see you, sir,” Cooper replied.

“And you know you enjoy being home with the baby more,” Biden said, referencing something Cooper had said earlier.

“I do, yes. He’s 9-1/2, months so I’m very happy,” Cooper said.

“I get it, no, no, everybody knows I like kids better than people,” Biden replied.

Are kids not people?

Listen:

Speaking of kids, asked about the coronavirus by a child, the president admitted to her that it’s extremely unlikely for children to contract the coronavirus.

“[K]ids don’t get COVID very often. It’s unusual for that to happen. The evidence so far is children aren’t the people most likely to get COVID. … So you’re the safest group of people in the whole world, number one. Number two, you’re not likely to be able to be exposed to something and spread it to mommy or daddy,” he said.

He added, “So I wouldn’t worry about it, baby. I promise you.”

Baby?

The admission came as a shock given how hard his administration has endeavored to cater to unionized teachers who refuse to return to teaching in-person out of the irrational fear that they’ll contract the virus from their students.

Listen:

Biden was also asked about China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims.

“The central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightening control in China, and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him, no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn’t reflect the values of the United States,” he said.

“And so the idea that I’m not going to speak out against what he’s doing in Hong Kong, what he’s doing with the Uighur in western mountains of China, and Taiwan, trying to end the One China Policy by making it forceful, I say – and by the, he says he gets it — culturally there are different norms in each country that their leaders are expected to follow.”

Listen:

The remark triggered a debate because of the assumption that he’d been talking about the “norms” of China versus the “norms” of the United States.

Look:

Joe Biden on China’s human rights violations and genocide against the Uighurs: “culturally there are different norms” Shameful. pic.twitter.com/kTtXvTIsK6 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 17, 2021

Personally, I wish Biden hadn’t used the “different norms” phrase, which can be used to justify the “norms” in China. But in context, it’s pretty clear that he’s saying *our* norm is that we speak up for human rights. — Cathy Young (@CathyYoung63) February 17, 2021

It’s not clear which he’d been referencing.

Another notable remark from the town hall was when Biden seemingly claimed his administration “didn’t have” any vaccines when he stepped into office. However, media so-called fact-checkers have claimed he’d simply misspoken.

Look:

It was a verbal stumble, a typical Biden gaffe, as he had already mentioned 50 million doses being available when he took office. Ex Trump officials should especially cool the outrage meter, as it just looks silly. https://t.co/HFjH01lXgH — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) February 17, 2021

