It’s like some creepy horror story: Whenever Biden gives a speech, there’s an almost spectral figure standing behind him. It doesn’t take too much imagination to liken that figure to Grim Reaper, waiting for Biden’s appointment with his final destiny. Of course, it’s not the Grim Reaper; it’s merely Kamala Harris, who’s clearly being prepped to take over as president in Biden’s place as soon as possible. As part of this obvious agenda, Harris is already handling some of Joe’s major foreign policy telephone calls.

Here are screenshots of multiple Biden appearances during his first three weeks in the White House. In each, there’s that creepy, dark-clad Kamala standing behind him…waiting, just waiting.

January 21: Remarks on his first day in office:

January 23: Speaking before signing executive orders:

February 12: Speech about the “American Rescue Plan”:

February 15: Foreign policy speech:

You get the picture. Is it me or do those scenes remind you of something more like this?

There’s more going on, though, than Kamala hovering over Biden like grim death. In addition, Kamala is taking over the American president’s traditional job upon entering office: She’s handling the phone calls to major foreign leaders.

According to The National Pulse, the White House announced that Kamala handled the call to French President Emmanuel Macron. The White House stated:

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and expressed her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance. Vice President Harris and President Macron agreed on the need for close bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address COVID-19, climate change, and support democracy at home and around the world. They also discussed numerous regional challenges, including those in the Middle East and Africa, and the need to confront them together. The Vice President thanked President Macron for his leadership on the issue of gender equality and for France’s contribution to NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover.

The National Pulse goes on to state what must surely strike everyone upon reading those reads:

It is bizarre for a Vice President to be making contact with key world leaders just weeks into a new administration. Harris also recently spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The President has also still refused to call the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

What we’re seeing isn’t just a cautious administration prepping a vice president to step in should the need arrive. Kamala’s slowly being inserted into Joe’s role.

After all, as Joe himself said back in May 2020, he’s a “transition candidate.” He also explained after his election that, should he and Kamala ever have a difference of agreement, he will leave office and hand it over to her:

Like I told Barack, if I reach something where there’s a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I’ll develop some disease and say I have to resign.

Joe understands that he’s merely a placeholder. He got to be sworn in; he gets to sign a lot of documents; he’ll have “46th President of the United States” written in his epitaph; and soon he’ll gently be eased out of the White House.

In his place, we’ll get a woman who began her career by sleeping her way to the middle; who abused her office as California attorney general; and who had so little charm that she didn’t even make it to the first primary election. Add to that the fact that she’s famously leftist and Americans should be nervous and humiliated that she may one day be the official face of the United States.

IMAGE: Kamala Harris hovering over Joe Biden. YouTube screengrab.

