https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dhs-seizes-11-million-counterfeit-3m-n95-masks/

(CNBC) — The Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday announced that it seized more than 11 million counterfeit 3M N95 respirator masks that were destined for frontline health-care workers.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a press conference that the seizures were made over the last few weeks, including hundreds of thousands of masks discovered in an east coast warehouse during raids earlier Wednesday.

Mayorkas said Homeland Security agents have been investigating cases and already served search warrants in five states across the U.S. over the past two weeks. More raids, he said, are expected over the next few weeks.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

