https://noqreport.com/2021/02/17/disney-gives-in-to-the-dark-side/

Between impeachment news and the ongoing COVID hysteria, one might think that the problems of an entertainer wouldn’t amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world–but when those problems so perfectly encapsulate the perfect storm of perfidy, hypocrisy and just plain stupidity that have led us to this woke moment in time, one also can’t help but take notice. In case you missed it, NOQ’s very own Lori Wimble does a great job of relating that sad tale from a galaxy not so far away, in which Gina Carano–actress and former MMA fighter–was fired from the wildly successful Star Wars Disney+ series The Mandalorian, all for the crime of what her employer Lucasfilm described as “abhorrent and unacceptable” social media posts.

Now, if you have even a passing familiarity with the kind of stuff that Hollywood celebrities routinely post to make themselves appear relevant and smart (and to insulate themselves from their own boorish behavior by demonstrating their Leftist bona fides, you might ask what could be so terrible that it would get Carano booted from a show in which her character is actually far more popular than the titular star? If you guessed that she espoused the wrong sort of views, congratulations and come forward to claim your cigar. You see, it matters not when celebrities say or do even the most outrageous things, so long as they toe the liberal line–which is how guys like Alec Baldwin can utter gay slurs, get busted for an abusive rant against his own daughter, and rough up some rando over a parking space while still keeping his gig doing bad impressions of Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, while people like Gina Carano get shown the door because a small but vocal band of Twitter warriors put the worst possible spin on something she said.

And it wasn’t even something she herself said. Carano merely quoted an Instagram post she had seen:

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views.”

On its face, there is nothing about this observation that is offensive and untrue. The Nazi regime didn’t merely start their genocide on a whim. The evil leaders of that movement first spent years systematically dehumanizing Jews and anyone else they thought represented a threat to their power–which presents frightening parallels to the spread of cancel culture today, if you’re willing to see it. And yet somehow this was, after four years of the Left calling Trump and his supporters literal Nazis, somehow diminishing the horrors of the Holocaust?

It wasn’t–and the execs at Disney know it. To the extent that they care, it was merely a pretext to remove Carano, whom certain people considered a thorn in their sides because of her more conservative views. More that that, however, Carano’s firing represents the most visible act in a power struggle that’s been going on behind the scenes at Disney for a while now. It’s common knowledge that Lucasfilm, under the leadership of Kathleen Kennedy–a liberal ideologue in every sense of the word–has been an utter disaster. At Kennedy’s insistence, Star Wars has become a vehicle for work storytelling and political agitprop, resulting in steadily declining returns with each subsequent feature film–a slide so precipitous that the latest entry in the franchise, The Rise of Skywalker, grossed only half of what The Force Awakens did. One of the films under Kennedy’s stewardship, Solo, even lost money, as fans abandoned what they derisively called “Disney Star Wars” over tired plotlines, flat characters, the terrible treatment of beloved icons such as Luke Skywalker and Han Solo, and proselytizing over storytelling.

Then The Mandalorian came along, doing what some considered impossible: bringing Star Wars back from the dead. The difference? Series creator and visionary Jon Favreau, who had been given creative license to take the franchise in the direction that he wanted—one that happened to coincide with what the fans wanted, because Favreau was a huge fan himself. Suddenly, The Mandalorian became the one bright, shining star in the Star Wars universe, which only highlighted the creatively bankrupt, woke vision of Kathleen Kennedy. To say she had it out for Favreau, I believe, is an understatement–and toward that end, I believe she’s been sabotaging Lucasfilm from within by undermining Favreau’s success, which is a big reason she’s had it out for Gina Carano. Carano’s character, Cara Dune, has been a fan favorite, second only to Grogu (aka Baby Yoda), so she had to know that firing her would incense the fan base that Favreau has worked so hard to build. That Carano expresses conservative views is only icing on the cake.

That said, Kennedy’s approach to Star Wars typifies Leftism in general: they, not you, know what’s best, and if you dare defy them by making an unapproved choice, they’ll simply take it away. Whether it’s fixing election results, upsetting the energy market with subsidies for inefficient renewables or the direction of a beloved science-fiction franchise, the Left will use its own version of the Dark Side to force its preferences on you, whether you like it or not.

In that fight, we’ll just have to take up the mantle of the Jedi–and see to it that the evil Empire does not have its way.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

Follow NOQ Report on



When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 11,000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

