https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/disney-releases-trailer-for-cruella-is-apparently-unconcerned-about-possible-violence-perpetrated-by-white-women-video/

Nobody was asking for it, but it’s finally here: the trailer for Disney’s “Cruella”.

Watch:

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/tgqVdtmhPC — Disney (@Disney) February 17, 2021

Did you catch all that? Want to watch it again?

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/mtrhLpAzFe — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) February 17, 2021

Third time’s the charm:

Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/K9pKz4pVng — Cruella (@cruella) February 17, 2021

Judging from the reactions so far, it looks like Disney’s got a huge hit on their hands.

This is about the dogmurderer lady, right — Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) February 17, 2021

Puppy serial killer, rebooted with inspiring Grrrl Powerhttps://t.co/5KKZ8DJBPM — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 17, 2021

She wanted to turn Dalmatian puppies into a coat. That’s a hard sell, and I’m not buying. Sorry, I’m going to pass on this one. pic.twitter.com/t4TX8xVRwR — Mason Nguyen (@NguyenMace) February 17, 2021

Y’all tried and humanized Maleficent. That was fine. But aint no way u gonna make me humanize this dog killing bitch — Joeganaut (@Darth_Meth) February 17, 2021

Referring to a character famous for wanting to kill puppies and wear their skin as “brilliant” might not be the best idea. But when you’re desperate, you’ll try anything, apparently.

I know, Disney. I know. I’m all out of ideas too 🙁 — Abu Davudh (@AbuDavudh) February 17, 2021

People sure seem to think Disney’s out of ideas …

Can’t wait for the new Harley Quinn movie! — Jacuzzi Stranger (@JacuzziStranger) February 17, 2021

Haven’t we already seen this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cQhxUVA8M4 — Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan) February 17, 2021

So Cruella is in a way… the Harley Quinn of Disney at this point??? 🤔 — Jessica Marra (@Digilady99) February 17, 2021

Who thought turning Cruella into Harley from Suicide Squad was a good idea pic.twitter.com/CCDdten5QD — Darth Vader (@VaderReviews) February 17, 2021

Forget Harley Quinn … how about the Joker?

So the cruella movie is just a pg Joker right? — Max (@kroptopking21) February 17, 2021

Ok, So what? This is like Disney’s Joker pic.twitter.com/Bzd7pxV0Rt — Arman Waggoner (@arman_waggoner) February 17, 2021

Cruella seems like Disney’s answer to Joker. pic.twitter.com/YuZZtemqt8 — gare ♥ (@ReadsGaranteed) February 17, 2021

Disney rewrote the Joker and replaced him with Cruella. https://t.co/EiGg4dE44w — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 17, 2021

[Disney studio idea meeting] “We need another live action movie, and I’m thinking Cruella might be a character to explore.” ‘What kind of backstory can we give a woman who loved to kill puppies for their fur?’ [Person runs into the meeting] “Have you guys seen the Joker?” — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 17, 2021

(1) This is just a Disney-fied retread of the first JOKER trailer. (Which was a great trailer, so I guess . . . good job?) (2) Nice call-back to the 101 DALMATIONS car chase. (3) What about this trailer grabs the viewer who doesn’t already know who Cruella is? https://t.co/KK49nx3rBP — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 17, 2021

“Let me get this straight, you think Disney’s #Cruella is just ripping off Joker?” pic.twitter.com/HBi7x7wqzr — Wolfman Thomas (@WolfmanJustin) February 17, 2021

You know, if “Cruella” really is reminding people of “Joker” …

Watching the Cruella de Vil trailer, one can’t help but worry about the possible violence perpetrated by white women that my come from it. Glorifying an archetypical wh*te w*man who murders puppies. Lot of danger here to consider. Theaters might even consider safety precautions. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2021

You can’t be too careful!

I’m just not sure we need a sympathetic take on puppy murdering psychopath. Especially a white one right now. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2021

Incella de Vil — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 17, 2021

Better beef up security.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

