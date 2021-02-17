https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/disney-releases-trailer-for-cruella-is-apparently-unconcerned-about-possible-violence-perpetrated-by-white-women-video/
Nobody was asking for it, but it’s finally here: the trailer for Disney’s “Cruella”.
Watch:
Brilliant. Bad. A little bit mad. May 2021. pic.twitter.com/tgqVdtmhPC
— Disney (@Disney) February 17, 2021
Did you catch all that? Want to watch it again?
Third time’s the charm:
Judging from the reactions so far, it looks like Disney’s got a huge hit on their hands.
This is about the dogmurderer lady, right
— Ian Boudreau (@iboudreau) February 17, 2021
Puppy serial killer, rebooted with inspiring Grrrl Powerhttps://t.co/5KKZ8DJBPM
— David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 17, 2021
She wanted to turn Dalmatian puppies into a coat. That’s a hard sell, and I’m not buying. Sorry, I’m going to pass on this one. pic.twitter.com/t4TX8xVRwR
— Mason Nguyen (@NguyenMace) February 17, 2021
Y’all tried and humanized Maleficent. That was fine. But aint no way u gonna make me humanize this dog killing bitch
— Joeganaut (@Darth_Meth) February 17, 2021
Referring to a character famous for wanting to kill puppies and wear their skin as “brilliant” might not be the best idea. But when you’re desperate, you’ll try anything, apparently.
I know, Disney. I know. I’m all out of ideas too 🙁
— Abu Davudh (@AbuDavudh) February 17, 2021
People sure seem to think Disney’s out of ideas …
Can’t wait for the new Harley Quinn movie!
— Jacuzzi Stranger (@JacuzziStranger) February 17, 2021
Haven’t we already seen this movie? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cQhxUVA8M4
— Dan Giunta (@Dan_B_Phin_Phan) February 17, 2021
So Cruella is in a way… the Harley Quinn of Disney at this point??? 🤔
— Jessica Marra (@Digilady99) February 17, 2021
Who thought turning Cruella into Harley from Suicide Squad was a good idea pic.twitter.com/CCDdten5QD
— Darth Vader (@VaderReviews) February 17, 2021
Forget Harley Quinn … how about the Joker?
So the cruella movie is just a pg Joker right?
— Max (@kroptopking21) February 17, 2021
Ok, So what? This is like Disney’s Joker pic.twitter.com/Bzd7pxV0Rt
— Arman Waggoner (@arman_waggoner) February 17, 2021
Cruella seems like Disney’s answer to Joker. pic.twitter.com/YuZZtemqt8
— gare ♥ (@ReadsGaranteed) February 17, 2021
Disney rewrote the Joker and replaced him with Cruella. https://t.co/EiGg4dE44w
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 17, 2021
[Disney studio idea meeting]
“We need another live action movie, and I’m thinking Cruella might be a character to explore.”
‘What kind of backstory can we give a woman who loved to kill puppies for their fur?’[Person runs into the meeting]
“Have you guys seen the Joker?”
— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) February 17, 2021
(1) This is just a Disney-fied retread of the first JOKER trailer. (Which was a great trailer, so I guess . . . good job?)
(2) Nice call-back to the 101 DALMATIONS car chase.
(3) What about this trailer grabs the viewer who doesn’t already know who Cruella is? https://t.co/KK49nx3rBP
— Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) February 17, 2021
“Let me get this straight, you think Disney’s #Cruella is just ripping off Joker?” pic.twitter.com/HBi7x7wqzr
— Wolfman Thomas (@WolfmanJustin) February 17, 2021
— 🌙serenity (@bibendum3000) February 17, 2021
You know, if “Cruella” really is reminding people of “Joker” …
Watching the Cruella de Vil trailer, one can’t help but worry about the possible violence perpetrated by white women that my come from it. Glorifying an archetypical wh*te w*man who murders puppies. Lot of danger here to consider. Theaters might even consider safety precautions.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2021
You can’t be too careful!
I’m just not sure we need a sympathetic take on puppy murdering psychopath. Especially a white one right now.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2021
Incella de Vil
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 17, 2021
Better beef up security.