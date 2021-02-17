https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/disney-releases-trailer-for-cruella-is-apparently-unconcerned-about-possible-violence-perpetrated-by-white-women-video/

Nobody was asking for it, but it’s finally here: the trailer for Disney’s “Cruella”.

Watch:

Did you catch all that? Want to watch it again?

Third time’s the charm:

Judging from the reactions so far, it looks like Disney’s got a huge hit on their hands.

Referring to a character famous for wanting to kill puppies and wear their skin as “brilliant” might not be the best idea. But when you’re desperate, you’ll try anything, apparently.

People sure seem to think Disney’s out of ideas …

Forget Harley Quinn … how about the Joker?

You know, if “Cruella” really is reminding people of “Joker” …

You can’t be too careful!

Better beef up security.

