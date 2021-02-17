http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6BUN12p3vWY/

Donald Trump Jr. released a statement following the news of the passing of radio legend Rush Limbaugh, describing him as a “bonafide radio pioneer” and explaining that getting to know him on a personal level remains one of the “highlights of the past several years.”

“Rush Limbaugh is a bonafide radio pioneer and a true American icon. One of the highlights of the past several years for me on a personal level was getting the opportunity to get to know Rush and his amazing family,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement.

“He truly is an irreplaceable voice who will be dearly missed by me, my family, and the entire conservative movement,” he added.

Limbaugh’s wife Katheryn announced his passing on Wednesday, which followed his year-long battle with advanced-stage lung cancer.

Kathryn Limbaugh said:

I, like you, very much wish Rush was behind this golden microphone now, welcoming you to another exceptional 3 hours of broadcasting. It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.

Former President Trump presented “America’s Anchorman” with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the February 4, 2020 State of the Union address following the conservative talk radio legend’s diagnosis.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” Trump said at the time.

Limbaugh has been lauded by several prominent conservative personalities for serving as a pioneer, paving the way for conservative media personalities to have a voice.

“He is a legend. He really is. There aren’t really too many legends around,” Trump said in response to Limbaugh’s passing on Wednesday. “To those people that listened to him every day, it was like a religious experience for a lot of people. His fans. They just wouldn’t miss him. A very, very, unique person.”

“Rush was a fearless American patriot. He made countless contributions to society and leaves behind an unforgettable legacy,” former First Lady Melania Trump wrote on Twitter. “Praying for Kathryn and the entire Limbaugh family.”

