Former President Donald Trump remembered talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh after the broadcaster’s death from lung cancer was announced Wednesday.

“He is a legend. He really is. There aren’t really too many legends around,” Trump said. “To those people that listened to him every day, it was like a religious experience for a lot of people. His fans. They just wouldn’t miss him. A very, very, unique person.”

The former president spoke about Limbaugh in a phone interview on Fox News.

“He was fighting till the very end, he was a fighter and just a great gentleman,” Trump said in a phone interview on Fox News.

The former president said that he spoke on the phone with Limbaugh just a few days before he died.

“His fight was very, very courageous and he was very very sick and from diagnosis on, it was just something that was not going to be beaten,” he said.

Trump noted that Limbaugh fought hard to live past the election, telling Fox News that the broadcaster believed that he actually won the 2020 election.

“Rush thought we won. So do I, by the way,” Trump said, adding that even though the Republican party had some of the best people, “we don’t have the same support at certain levels of the Republican system.”

Trump also recognized Limbaugh’s patriotism and the strength of his show.

“He was truly a man of the future. He loved this country so much, he loved the people of this country so much,” Trump said.

“He was very open, I think that’s why his show did so well, he was very open to his listeners, to his fans, of which there were record numbers,”

Trump commented on Limbaugh’s talent on the radio for his “massive” audience.

“He would just talk for two hours, three hours, just talk, that’s not an easy thing to do,” he said, and added, “He was a conversationalist, he was a brilliant guy, didn’t get enough credit for that, totally brilliant, he was a conversationalist and he was unique.”

He also praised Limbaugh’s wisdom and common sense.

“He was a very unique guy and had tremendous insight, he really got it, he was very street smart,” Trump said.

The former president admitted that he did not know Limbaugh until after he announced his run for president in 2015 and received positive reviews of his speech.

“He thought we were going to win,” Trump said. “He just had an incredible instinct for politics and he had an incredible instinct on life.”

