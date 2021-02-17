https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/dow-rises-another-record-led-verizon-chevron/

(CNBC) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose in volatile trading on Wednesday to hit another record close, boosted by a jump in Verizon and Chevron shares.

The blue-chip Dow erased a 180-point loss and ended the day 90.27 points higher, or 0.3%, to 31,613.02. The S&P 500 dipped less than 0.1% to 3,931.33, however, amid a 1% decline in the technology sector. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.6% to 13,965.49 as Apple dropped 1.8%.

Dow-member Verizon was among the biggest gainers after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway revealed a sizable stake in the telecom giant. The shares climbed 5.2% after the latest filing showed Berkshire bought more than $8 billion worth of the stock in the fourth quarter, making Verizon one of the conglomerate’s top six largest holdings.

