https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/texas-power-failure-wind-unreliable

With as much gas and oil as Texas has — and not to mention its own power grid — why in the world is Texas experiencing such bad power outages?

Center for Industrial Progress president and founder Alex Epstein joined “The Glenn Beck Radio Program” to lay out what he’s found.

Alex said he believes the “fundamental” problem is “the insistence on using unreliable wind and solar energy instead of reliable energy from coal, nuclear, and natural gas.” And soon, it may not be just Texas, as President Joe Biden pushes for 100% dependency on green energy nationwide. THAT is the “real lesson of Texas,” he warned.

Watch the video below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

