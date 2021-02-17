https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/exclusive-alex-jones-opens-up-about-january-6th

“I tried to get ahead and stop it but I couldn’t move,” Alex Jones recalled as he opened up about the tragic scene that unfolded Jan. 6 outside the U.S. Capitol.

During an exclusive interview with Steven Crowder, a passionate Alex described reaching the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., where he witnessed “hundreds of thousands” people at a rally with a small group of them breaching the building.

“We are running. We get there and there is tear gas and explosions, and it’s surreal,” Alex said. He recalled using a bullhorn to make the rioters stop but “by that point the crowd could not even hear him.”

Steven asked Alex if he felt responsible [as an organizer of the event] for what happened that day.

Alex said he arrived to find “flash bangs” and “people beating cops” and he was sick over it.

Watch the clip for more from Alex.

