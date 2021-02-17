https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/17/facts-first-heres-what-brian-stelter-noticed-most-during-joe-bidens-cnn-town-hall/

If you were watching Joe Biden’s CNN town hall last night, you probably noticed all the times that Joe Biden said he was sorry.

What? You didn’t? Weird! That was pretty much Brian Stelter’s whole takeaway:

What’d you notice during Biden’s town hall on CNN? I noticed all the times he said “sorry” when he gave detailed answers to Q’s. “I’m sorry to go on,” “I’m sorry to go on,” he said repeatedly, especially during the second half of the broadcast. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 17, 2021

Clearly Brian was watching this thing like a hawk.

He was apologizing for talking too much. He’d have spent hours talking to everyone if he could. It’s a sweet quality in a leader. — Janice Hough (@leftcoastbabe) February 17, 2021

So sweet!

Or maybe there’s a more likely explanation for Biden’s contrition:

He’s apologizing to his staff who don’t like when he speaks off the cuff. https://t.co/akxtHxhuy1 — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) February 17, 2021

See, now that sounds right.

And maybe Biden was also apologizing for lying through his teeth. At least he should’ve apologized for that … but he won’t as long as journalists like Brian Stelter are willing to carry his water.

I noticed a string of lies that won’t be corrected. https://t.co/GYenmTxQ6v — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) February 17, 2021

Ya…I mostly noticed an often-confused politician who found crassly insulted the intelligence of American blacks and Hispanics while also excusing the monstrous violence of the Chinese Communist Party… https://t.co/O0EukdnFfu — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 17, 2021

That genocide is just a Chinese cultural norm apparently. https://t.co/nmSnkzZXh0 — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) February 17, 2021

I noticed that Biden lied about when the Covid-19 vaccine was available and called the genocide in China “a cultural norm” while refusing to condemn it. And your network, @brianstelter, didn’t call him out on it. But he sounded nice as he justified genocide.#CNNisStateMedia https://t.co/zJeUrj8NjF — American Viking (@Gone_Viking1000) February 17, 2021

Oh for heavens sake https://t.co/6PqC296zFi — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) February 17, 2021

i noticed the far leftist dem media sucking up as usual https://t.co/7uSZHbIMOd — DoubledownJohn (@DoubledownJ) February 17, 2021

Where’s your apology, Brian? Or are you too busy?

Enough about that. Tell us what’s happening on FOX News. https://t.co/mW3CRrMpeX — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) February 17, 2021

