(MIDDLE EAST MONITOR) — Jewish communities in six Gulf States yesterday announced the launch of their first transnational organization which will serve about 1,000 Jews in the region, news agencies reported.

The new body has been named the Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the Times of Israel said.

According to the paper, this gathering will bring together Jews in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). It will run under the leadership of Rabbi Dr Elie Abadie in Dubai and Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo, a native Bahraini Jew, will be its president.

